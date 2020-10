The Department of Health has been notified of 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight last night.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported this evening.

41 of this evening’s cases are in Kerry.

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 398 cases are spread across 20 counties.