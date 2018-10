10,000 people are expected to attend Oireachtas na Samhna which begins in Killarney today.

The event celebrates the Irish language and will officially open at 3.30pm in the Brehon Hotel.

Among the highlights will be the Irish-language media awards, Gradaim Chumarsáide, which will take place this evening in the Gleneagle Hotel.





Oireachtas na Samhna will run until Saturday and will feature 135 events, ranging from discussions, singing, music, drama and storytelling.