Over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kerry and Cork so far, as HSE confirms 47 outbreaks in residential settings across the two counties

More than 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Kerry and Cork so far.

The Cork Kerry Community Healthcare vaccinators are completing the first round of the rollout of the vaccine in nursing homes and community facilities this weekend.

The update comes alongside a warning from the HSE that residential facilities are still facing enormous challenges, with 47 outbreaks in residential settings across the two counties at the moment.

By tonight, the first dose of the vaccine will have been offered to residents and staff at more than 90 nursing homes and community hospitals in Kerry and Cork.

A statement from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the rollout will now immediately move to residents aged over 65 in other long-term residential facilities, such as disability and mental health facilities.

Kay O’Connor, vaccination team lead in Kerry, says it’s a great achievement to have offered and administered the first dose of the vaccine to all nursing homes within a two-week period.

She also pleaded with the public to continue to heed public health advice, as it was confirmed that there are currently 47 COVID-19 outbreaks in residential settings across Kerry and Cork.

A statement from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says most of these are in residential centres for older people, ie private nursing homes and community hospitals.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Michael Fitzgerald, added he cannot overstate how serious the situation is right now for many nursing homes, community hospitals and other centres.

Mr Fitzgerald says there is still an urgent need for more healthcare staff, particularly nurses and healthcare assistants, to redeploy to nursing homes.

He issued a renewed appeal for any healthcare staff, particularly nurses and healthcare assistants, not currently involved in direct care of patients or residents and who are available, to contact him at [email protected]