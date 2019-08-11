Over 1,000 patients removed from UHK outpatients waiting list

Over 1,000 patients have been removed from the outpatients’ waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

This is as a result of a validation exercise carried out by the National Centralised Validation Unit (NCVU) in the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

The organisations contact patients on waiting lists to ensure they are ready, willing and suitable to attend or wish to be removed from the list.

Health Minister Simon Harris says this helps to keep waiting lists accurate.

As a result of validation in hospitals across the country between January and July 5th this year, 17,600 patients were removed from waiting lists includin 1,068 patients at University Hospital Kerry.