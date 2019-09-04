Over 1,000 mattresses disposed of at council amnesty

Over 1,000 mattresses were disposed of at a recent amnesty run by Kerry County Council.

3.5 tonnes of marine waste was also collected from the River Lee in Tralee; both schemes were funded under the 2019 Anti-Dumping Initiative.

Kerry County Council gave householders an opportunity to dispose of old mattresses for free at the North Kerry Landfill in Muingnaminane on August 10th.

Over 350 vehicles passed through the site on the day, disposing of over 1,000 mattresses.

They’re to be recycled by a registered recycling company.

The council says the event was a great success, and will hopefully result in a reduction in the number of illegally dumped mattresses in the county.

Meanwhile, 3.5 tonnes of marine waste was collected from the River Lee, along the edge of the old Tralee landfill during August, in a scheme arranged by the council’s environment section.

Both the marine waste and mattress events were funded from an allocation of €79,000 to Kerry County Council under the 2019 Anti-Dumping Initiative ‘Not in our Nature’.