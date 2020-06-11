Over 1,000 Kerry families seek support from resource centres

Over 1,000 families have been supported by Kerry’s network of family resource centres in recent months.

The centres have had to adapt how they work and the services they offer during the COVID-19 crisis.

There are 14 family resource centres across Kerry meaning that everyone in the county has access to a family support worker.

In recent months, 1,026 families have contacted centres across the county; 129 families contacted the centres in the past week alone.

780 food parcels and 605 activity packs for children were distributed along with cooked meals and vouchers.

The centres also provided the loan of laptops to some families, gave others access to counselling and ran online yoga courses.

There were also 211 Meitheal check-ins.

Senior Child and Family Support Network Coordinator for Kerry with TÚSLA (the Child and Family Support Agency), Aileen Brosnan explains what is involved in those meetings:

The Kerry COVID-19 support line is: 1800 807 009

Text SUPPORT and your name to 50555

[email protected]