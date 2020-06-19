Further 1,000 Kerry employees stop COVID-19 welfare payment

A further 1,000 Kerry employees have stopped their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

There are still just under 20,000 in the county availing of COVID-19 welfare payments this week, according to details released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €174.6 million to 498,700 people across the country.

In Kerry, 18,600 people are getting the payment this week; that’s down 700 people on last week.

Amongst the people to receive the payment this week in Kerry are 1,000 who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s the fourth week of decline of this figure in Kerry; a total of 4,200 people have now signed off the payment.

The COVID-19 Illness Benefit of €350 a week is for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Kerry, 1,100 people are getting this payment this week, up 100 on last week.