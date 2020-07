Over 1,000 of Ireland’s only native toad have been released into ponds in West Kerry.

The Natterjack toad, which is primarily found in the Maharees and Castlegregory, was the subject of a NPWS study in recent years.

This had involved monitoring its spawning activity and digging special breeding ponds.

In recent months, toadlets were rescued due to the dry weather and taken to Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium.

They’ve been released back into the ponds over the past few days.