Over 1000 homes without power this morning

Over a thousand homes and business in Kerry are without power this morning as a result of high winds.

The Portmagee area is worst affected with 748 premises without power.

There are also power outages in Cahersiveen, Milltown, Glenflesk, Castleisland and Ballybunion.

ESB crews are out since first light working to repair faults and hope to restore power as quickly as possible.

The EBS is warning people to stay away from fallen lines and to ring their emergency number on 185072999 to report any damaged lines.