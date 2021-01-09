100-year-old tree in Killarney to remain lit up until end of month as gesture of hope

The Tree of HOPE...The iconic Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, will continue to shine for the month of January. With the number of Covid-19 infections continuing to rise and many families encountering very worrying times. The bulbs will continue to shine until the end of the month, offering a sense of hope and bright days to follow. Killarney Parish Administrator Fr Kieran O’Brien together with Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce members and President Niall Kelleher, made the decision not to switch off the Tree of Light, at the close of the Christmas season, and rename it 'the tree of hope' Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/ FREE PIC

A 100-year-old tree in Killarney, which was lit up as part of the town’s Christmas celebrations, will stay lit for the month of January.

The Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral was embellished with 3,000 bulbs, which will stay lit until the end of the month as a gesture of hope during the ongoing pandemic.

The plan to continue lighting the tree on a nightly basis was agreed by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Killarney Parish Administrator Fr Kieran O’Brien, having been suggested by Killarney photographer Valerie O’Sullivan.

President of Killarney Chamber and Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher says he hopes it will continue to give the people of the town a lift in the early weeks of the year.

