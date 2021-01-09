100-year-old tree in Killarney to remain lit up until end of month as gesture of hope

A 100-year-old tree in Killarney, which was lit up as part of the town’s Christmas celebrations, will stay lit for the month of January.

The Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral was embellished with 3,000 bulbs, which will stay lit until the end of the month as a gesture of hope during the ongoing pandemic.

The plan to continue lighting the tree on a nightly basis was agreed by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Killarney Parish Administrator Fr Kieran O’Brien, having been suggested by Killarney photographer Valerie O’Sullivan.

President of Killarney Chamber and Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher says he hopes it will continue to give the people of the town a lift in the early weeks of the year.