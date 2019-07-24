There are more than 100 women waiting over a year for gynaecology appointments in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care and TD for Kerry John Brassil says this is too long a wait for what should be routine appointments.

New figures released to Kerry TD John Brassil show there are 761 women on the waiting list for a gynaecology appointment at University Hospital Kerry, with more than 100 waiting over a year.

It was recently revealed that more than 30,000 women across the country are waiting for an out-patient appointment to see a gynaecologist – a 43% increase since 2014.

Deputy Brassil says it appears the situation in Kerry is in line with those statistics, which is a very worrying development.

The Kerry TD, who’s Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care, says women in Kerry are waiting too long for what should be routine gynaecology appointments.

He adds that early intervention is so important, yet women in Kerry could be facing waits of over a year to be seen by a gynaecologist which is shocking.