100 new jobs described as vote of confidence in Kerry

100 jobs are to be created in Tralee over the next five years.

IDA Ireland today announced that UK company Central Pharma is to establish a packaging and supply centre at the Advanced Technology Building in Kerry Technology Park.

The company, which has its headquarters in Bedford, is the leading outsource partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical firms.





CEO of Central Pharma, Alwyn Smit says Ireland offers a stable environment post-Brexit to service its European customer base and this is a two million euro investment for the company will result in around 150 jobs in five years.

Mr Smit says the company will work closely with IT Tralee to expand its digital supply chain and will also seek to secure warehouse space closeby:

CEO of IDA Ireland and Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan says the company is hoping to be operational next year:

Minister of State and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says the announcement is a vote of confidence in the county: