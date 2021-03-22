Over 100 litter complaints made to KCC over the course of a month

Well over 100 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council over the course of a month.

Director of Services John Breen told members of the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about the number of environmental complaints made to the council so far this year.

During January, 115 litter complaints were made, resulting in nine fines.

There were seven air complaints made, along with 23 waste complaints.

John Breen again encouraged all people to forward litter, air and waste complaints to Kerry County Council.