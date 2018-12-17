100 jobs announced for Tralee

100 jobs are to be created in Tralee over the next five years.

IDA Ireland today announced that UK company Central Pharma is to establish a packaging and supply centre at the Advanced Technology Building in Kerry Technology Park.

The company, which has its headquarters in Bedford, is the leading outsource partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical firms.





CEO of Central Pharma, Alwyn Smit says Ireland offers a stable environment post-Brexit to service its European customer base.

Minister of State and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says the announcement is a hugely positive development for Tralee, Kerry and the South West region.

Deputy Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Charlie O’Sullivan says the announcement is a real step forward:

The announcement was welcomed by Deputy John Brassil and Martin Ferris.