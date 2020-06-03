100% increase in reports to Tralee gardaí through anonymous text system

There’s been a 100% increase in reports to Tralee gardaí during COVID-19 through See Something Say Something.

The text-based system, developed by Tralee company NoteCloud, allows members of the public to report suspicious activity anonymously by gardaí by texting TRALEE and the details to 50555.

Last year Tralee gardaí reported a 25% drop in public order offences and credited the See Something Say Something campaign as playing a big part in that.

Over 200 text messages have been received by Tralee gardaí since the COVID-19 restrictions were introduced.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe says this initiative has increased the amount of information they would normally receive, and has allowed them to better respond to incidents.

The See Something Say Something text service serves Killarney as well as Tralee, and their satellite towns and villages.

Sgt Tim O’Keeffe says there plans in place to roll out this service countywide.