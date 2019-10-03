Over 100 events organised in Kerry for Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest

Over 100 events have been organised throughout Kerry to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

It’s part of a two-week long Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest which will take place in various locations around the county from this Saturday, October 5th until the 19th.

It will feature workshops, seminars, coffee mornings, film screenings and a wide range of activities, all of which will promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The event will also highlight the mental health services and supports available locally.

Full details of the variety of events will be published on the HSE and Kerry County Council websites along with www.healthykerry.ie