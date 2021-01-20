Over 100 complaints from Kerry made against eir over past two years

The communications watchdog received over 170 complaints against providers from people based in Kerry over the past two years, with the majority being made against eir.

ComReg, the Commission for Communications Regulation, is responsible for the regulation of the electronic communications sector, including radio and broadcasting communications.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, ComReg released details of all complaints from people with Kerry addresses between January 2019 and November 2020.

174 complaints were received in total.

Over 70 related to issues with billing and charges, over 40 complaints related to service issues, while other complaints related to contractual, installation and switching issues.

The number of complaints from Kerry increased during the middle of 2020, with an average of 14 per month being made against various providers.

Of the 174 complaints made over the two-year period, 107 were against eir, 35 were against Vodafone and 15 were against Three.