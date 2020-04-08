100 Calls a Day: Kerry COVID-19 Community Response – April 8th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Kerry County Council’s head of the community department, Niamh O’Sullivan and Garda Inspector John Ryan spoke to Jerry about the public response to the multi-agency helpline that was launched last week. Inspector Ryan also addressed the new emergency powers given to gardaí to stop people travelling this weekend.

