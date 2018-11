Over 100 acres of farmland in Kerry is controlled by so-called vulture funds.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers’ Journal, which says all counties have farmland controlled by such funds.

In Kerry, 116 acres, made up of seven land parcels, are involved.





A breakdown of farm mortgages held by several subsidiaries of US vulture funds Cerberus and Lone Star showed that over 28,000 acres of farmland across Ireland is controlled by vulture funds.