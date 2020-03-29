There are six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre released this evening.

Across the country in the past 24 hours, 10 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The latest victims involve eight men and two women; six deaths were in the east of the country, three in the northwest, and one in the south.

The average age of today’s reported deaths is 77.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at 1pm today, bringing to 2,615 the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

Analysis of figures up to midnight Friday show that 51% of cases are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 47 years.

564 cases or 26% have been hospitalised, and of those, 77 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

506 cases are healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%).

In Kerry there are now 53 cases, up six from yesterday’s 47 confirmed cases, while there are 55 in Limerick.

Nationally, where transmission cause is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, 24%, relates to close contact accounts, and travel abroad 25%.