10 Kerry students honoured by Trinity College

10 Kerry students have received special awards from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to first year Trinity students who’ve achieved the highest points in their Leaving Cert in their secondary school, above 500 points.

Katelyn Diggins, Daniel Draghici, Azra Sharif Hassan and Annelee Summer O’Mahony from Tralee were awarded the special Entrance Exhibition Awards by Trinity College.

Cliodhna Guiney from Cahersiveen, Dylan Mangan and Sadhbh Cait Shaughnessy from Killorglin, Rachel Martin from Tarbert, Aoife Naessens from Castlegregory and Moya Noctor from Killarney were also among the winners.

The Tánaiste and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was a previous recipient of the accolade.

Trinity College Dublin Entrance Exhibition Award winners:

Katelyn Diggins – Gairm Scoil, Tralee

Daniel Draghici – Mean Scoil na mBráithre, Tralee

Cliodhna Guiney – Cahersiveen Community College

Azra Sharif Hassan – Presentation Secondary School, Tralee

Dylan Mangan – Killorglin Community College

Rachel Martin – Tarbert Comprehensive School

Aoife Naessens – Mean Scoil Nua an Leith-Triúigh, Castlegregory

Moya Noctor – Presentation Secondary School, Killarney

Annelee Summer O’Mahony – Tralee Tuition Centre

Sadhbh Cáit Shaughnessy – An Scoil Idirmheánach Killorglin