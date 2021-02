Just 10% of homes in Kerry use solid fuel as their main source of heating.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, following the survey of almost 30,000 (29,244) homes in Kerry since 2009.

62% of homes use oil as their main heating fuel, while 22% use electricity.

5% use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as their primary heating fuel, while just 1% use mains gas.