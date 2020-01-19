10% decrease in incidents coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard

There has been a 10% decrease in the number of incidents coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard in 2019.

Throughout last year, the Valentia service responded to over 830 incidents.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper, says despite experiencing a slight decrease, it was still a busy year for the service.

Nationally the Coast Guard coordinated between 2,500 and 2,600 incidents.

The Valentia Coast Guard has coordinated over 830 incidents in 2019, which include 510 maritime incidents and 320 inland which also accounts for inland waterways.

There were 1,684 people assisted with 154 lives saved in the Valentia Division during 2019.

The service also provided assistance to An Garda Síochána and Kerry Mountain Rescue on 22 occasions for mountain rescues.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper says it’s vital that everyone taking to the water wears a lifejacket.

He says making a traffic report could also help save a life in an emergency.