10 further deaths, 507 new cases of COVID-19 – 7 in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Nine occurred this month while the date of one death remains under investigation.

507 new cases have been notified to the HPSC today, seven of these are in Kerry.

Kerry continues to have the fifth lowest 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population. However, the county’s rate has increased to 61.6 per 100,000. Leitrim has the lowest rate at 34.3 and Offaly has the highest concentration at 364.3 per 100,000 population. The country’s overall 14-day incidence rate stands at 150.5 per 100,000.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of vaccines have been administered – 463,500 people have received their first dose and 168,859 have got their second jab. There have been 4,576 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland and 229,306 cases of the virus.