10 COVID-19 related deaths and 592 cases reported this evening – with 5 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported additional 10 COVID-19 related deaths this evening

8 of these deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and 1 occurred in January.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 592 new cases.

253 in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

5 of these cases are in Kerry, which now has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 61.6.

That figure nationally is 162.