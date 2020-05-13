10 more COVID-19 deaths in Ireland

Almost 1,500 (1,497) people in Ireland have now died from COVID-19; ten of those deaths were announced today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 159 new confirmed cases, bringing the total nationally to 23,401.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight Monday, show that just over 3,000 (3,050) or 13% of all cases have been hospitalised, with 389 of those admitted to ICU.

57% of cases are female and 43% are male, with the average age of confirmed cases 48 years.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 (5%).

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained at 305; Kerry accounts for 1.3% of all cases nationally.