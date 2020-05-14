A further 10 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland

A further 10 people in Ireland have died from COVID-19; bringing the death toll to 1,506.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 426 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with the total nationally now at 23,827.

Data as of midnight Tuesday shows that 57% of cases are in females and 42% in males, with the average age 48 years.

13% or 3,053 of all cases have been hospitalised, with 387 of those admitted to Intensive Care.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 49% or 11,308.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has remained at 305 for the second day in a row; Kerry accounts for 1.3% of all cases nationally.