There are currently 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

That’s according to the latest data from the HSE, which collected information on the number of cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases in University Hospital Kerry has reduced in recent days, down from 15 on Friday to ten yesterday (Tuesday).

There were three suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital last evening, while one patient was in the hospital’s critical care unit.

In terms of vacant beds, there were 18 general beds available yesterday morning, along with five critical care beds.

Countywide, there have been 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19.