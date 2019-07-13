1 Change To Kerry Team For Mayo Clash

There’s one personnel change to the Kerry team for the Super-8 clash with Mayo tomorrow.
Micheál Burns comes in for Jack Barry.
Diarmuid O’Connor slots back into midfield alongside David Moran.
Kerry team:
Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore
Jason Foley Iasún Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue
Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe
Tom O’Sullivan Tomás Ó Súilleabháin Dingle
Paul Murphy Pól Ó Murchú Rathmore
Jack Sherwood Seán Ó Sherwood Firies
Gavin White Gabhin de Faoite Dr Crokes
David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O’Rahillys
Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil
Micheál Burns Micheál Ó Beirn Dr. Crokes
Sean O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare
Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare
David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa
Paul Geaney Pól Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle
Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Maoineacháin Spa, Killarney
No subs have been named by Kerry.