1 Change To Kerry Team For Mayo Clash

There’s one personnel change to the Kerry team for the Super-8 clash with Mayo tomorrow.

Micheál Burns comes in for Jack Barry.

Diarmuid O’Connor slots back into midfield alongside David Moran.

Kerry team:

Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore

Jason Foley Iasún Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue

Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe

Tom O’Sullivan Tomás Ó Súilleabháin Dingle

Paul Murphy Pól Ó Murchú Rathmore

Jack Sherwood Seán Ó Sherwood Firies

Gavin White Gabhin de Faoite Dr Crokes

David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O’Rahillys

Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil

Micheál Burns Micheál Ó Beirn Dr. Crokes

Sean O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare

Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare

David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa

Paul Geaney Pól Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle

Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Maoineacháin Spa, Killarney

No subs have been named by Kerry.