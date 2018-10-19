Only 1-in-5 referred to agency in Kerry can access homeless accommodation

Only 1-in-5 referred to an agency in Kerry can access homeless accommodation.

Housing and homeless agency Novas, which works with vulnerable individuals and families, released its annual report for 2017 this morning.

The agency has six properties throughout the county, including Arlington Lodge in Tralee Town Centre, and homes in Killeen Woods and Oakpark in Tralee.





It says, while it supported 4,572 people nationally last year, only 18% of those referred to them in Kerry were able to access accommodation.

However, Novas did say that no client in Arlington Lodge is currently living there for longer than the recommended six-month period.