It’s ¼ Finals day at the All Ireland Club Championships in Killarney.

At 11.30 1-4-7 Antrim take on Youghal CYMS while defending champions the New Institute are up against Liam Mellows of Wexford.

Then at 1.30 Kerry’s own Cue Club Killarney play St John’s of Limerick & the Kilkenny Shed face The Crucible.