¼ Final Spots Up For Grabs Today In County Senior Football Championship

There are 3 Quarter-Final places on offer today in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

The centrepiece of today’s Round 2A action is a double header in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

St.Kierans and Dr.Crokes clash at 5, followed at 7 by St.Brendans against South Kerry.

At 4.45 today Dingle are home to Kerins O’Rahillys.

West Kerry or Legion will tomorrow progress to the last 8. They clash in Round 2A in Annascaul at 2.30.

Four sides are to exit the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with games down for decision in Round 2B.

There’s a double header at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. At 1.30 Rathmore clash with Kenmare Shamrocks while there’s a 3.30 start to East Kerry against Austin Stacks.

There are two matches at 2.30; Mid Kerry versus Kilcummin at Killorglin & Kenmare District against Shannon Rangers in Templenoe.

