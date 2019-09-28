¼ Final Spots Up For Grabs Today In County Senior Football Championship

There are 3 Quarter-Final places on offer today in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

The centrepiece of today’s Round 2A action is a double header in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

St.Kierans and Dr.Crokes clash at 5, followed at 7 by St.Brendans against South Kerry.

At 4.45 today Dingle are home to Kerins O’Rahillys.

St.Kierans manager Jimmy Keane

Dr.Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan

St.Brendans selector Ger Carmody

South Kerry manager John Shanahan

Kerins O’Rahillys manager Micheal Quirke

West Kerry or Legion will tomorrow progress to the last 8. They clash in Round 2A in Annascaul at 2.30.

West Kerry manager Paddy O’Connor

Four sides are to exit the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with games down for decision in Round 2B.

There’s a double header at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. At 1.30 Rathmore clash with Kenmare Shamrocks while there’s a 3.30 start to East Kerry against Austin Stacks.

Kenmare Shamrocks selector Seamus McGearilt

East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan

Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan

There are two matches at 2.30; Mid Kerry versus Kilcummin at Killorglin & Kenmare District against Shannon Rangers in Templenoe.

Mid Kerry selector Peter O’Sullivan

Kilcummin joint manager Daniel O’Leary

Kenmare District manager John Rice

Shannon Rangers manager Mike Holly

