Yvonne O’ Flaherty, Walnut Grove, Ardfert and Killarney

Reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastrol Centre, Ardfert Church grounds tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert.Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquires to the Gleasure Funeral Home. House strictly private please.
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Evening sports update
RUGBY Ireland Grand Slam dream is very much alive after a bonus-point 37-27 win against Wales. === An early Greig Laidlaw penalty has given Scotland...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Report shows condition of roads in Kerry well above the national average
A report shows the condition of roads in Kerry is well above the national average. The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report, which is compiled...
