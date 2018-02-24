Yvonne O’ Flaherty, Walnut Grove, Ardfert and Killarney

Reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastrol Centre, Ardfert Church grounds tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert.Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquires to the Gleasure Funeral Home. House strictly private please.

