Gardaí seeking independent witnesses to fatal crash in North Kerry
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two crashes in Kerry over the weekend. A 67-year-old woman died following a collision involving two vehicles near Duagh...
Gardaí investigate stabbing in Tralee
Gardai are seeking the public's help after a man was stabbed in Tralee over the weekend. The victim was walking towards his home in Shanakill...
Gardaí seeking driver of tanker involved in major oil spill
Gardaí are looking for the driver of a tanker which was involved in a oil spill which stretched from Abbeyfeale to Fossa last Saturday. Emergency...
Top of the Retail World: Kerry Businesses Celebrate – November 13th, 2017
On Saturday, Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, announced Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee as the National Store of the Year at their Annual Retail...
Young Missing Tralee Man Found – November 13th, 2017
Last month, Winnie Burke made an appeal on the eve of her son John’s 21st birthday. He had been missing since June 16th. Well,...
Listowel Bypass: Where From Here? – November 13th, 2017
On Friday, it was revealed that An Bórd Pleanála had given the go ahead to the €40 million project. But when will work start?...