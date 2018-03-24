Young man dies in road traffic collision on Tralee-Fenit Road

A man in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision just outside Tralee.

A second man, also in his 20s, is currently in a critical condition in hospital, following the incident on the Tralee-Fenit Road.

Gardaí are at the scene, and the road from the Mounthawk roundabout to Clogherbrien cross is closed.

Diversions are in place, with access available from both the Ardfert and Kerries sides of the Clogherbrien junction.

The crash happened at around 3.20 am on the Tralee to Fenit road.

Two men in their twenties who were from the area traveling in the car at the time, were seriously injured.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The second was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai.