Young Listowel man claims overall prize at Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

27 awards were presented at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards last evening.

This included 22 merit awards, four distinction awards and one overall winner.

Four distinction awards were presented to Saoirse Casey, Castleisland; Miriam Hanlon, Asdee; Ciara Lynch, Tralee and Abbi O’Mahoney, Killarney.

Nineteen-year-old Dale O’Carroll from Listowel was described as inspirational, when he was announced as the Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2017.

Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award Winners 2017

Overall Winner 2017

Dale O’Carroll, Greenville, Listowel

Distinction Award Winners 2017

Saoirse Casey, Crag, Castleisland

Miriam Hanlon, Asdee Village, Listowel

Ciara Lynch, Caherleaheen, Tralee

Abbi O’Mahoney, Ballydribeen, Killarney

Merit Award Winners 2017

Kelly Aherne, Firies

Darragh Boyd, Tralee

Adam Butler, Abbeydorney

Rachel Dunne, Tralee

Amy Flynn, Killarney

Davin Godfrey, Listowel

Maisie Hall, Castlegregory

Padraig Hunt, Lixnaw

DJ Kelleher, Kilgarvan

Mary Ellen McCarthy, Kilgarvan

Aoife Mahony, Listowel

Michael Murphy, Listowel

David Murrell Musgrave, Killarney

Clodagh Ní Shiúrdáin, Daingean UíChúis

Niall O’Brien, Beaufort, Killarney

Siobhan O’Byrne, Killorglin

Máirtín Ó’Cathasaigh, Lios Póil

Conor Horgan, Ardfert

Mary O’Sullivan, Killarney

Leanne Savage, Tralee

Hugo Wells, Tralee

Tara Whittington, Caherciveen