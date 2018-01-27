Young Listowel man claims overall prize at Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

27 awards were presented at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards last evening.
This included 22 merit awards, four distinction awards and one overall winner.
Four distinction awards were presented to Saoirse Casey, Castleisland; Miriam Hanlon, Asdee; Ciara Lynch, Tralee and Abbi O’Mahoney, Killarney.
Nineteen-year-old Dale O’Carroll from Listowel was described as inspirational, when he was announced as the Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2017.
Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award Winners 2017
Overall Winner 2017
Dale O’Carroll, Greenville, Listowel
Distinction Award Winners 2017
Saoirse Casey, Crag, Castleisland
Miriam Hanlon, Asdee Village, Listowel
Ciara Lynch, Caherleaheen, Tralee
Abbi O’Mahoney, Ballydribeen, Killarney
Merit Award Winners 2017
Kelly Aherne, Firies
Darragh Boyd, Tralee
Adam Butler, Abbeydorney
Rachel Dunne, Tralee
Amy Flynn, Killarney
Davin Godfrey, Listowel
Maisie Hall, Castlegregory
Padraig Hunt, Lixnaw
DJ Kelleher, Kilgarvan
Mary Ellen McCarthy, Kilgarvan
Aoife Mahony, Listowel
Michael Murphy, Listowel
David Murrell Musgrave, Killarney
Clodagh Ní Shiúrdáin, Daingean UíChúis
Niall O’Brien, Beaufort, Killarney
Siobhan O’Byrne, Killorglin
Máirtín Ó’Cathasaigh, Lios Póil
Conor Horgan, Ardfert
Mary O’Sullivan, Killarney
Leanne Savage, Tralee
Hugo Wells, Tralee
Tara Whittington, Caherciveen