Young Kerry singer in final of Junior Eurovision Éire tonight

A Tralee student will tonight compete in the final of Junior Eurovision Éire in the hopes of represeting Ireland.

13-year-old Sinéad Carr, a student at Mercy Mounthawk, will perform in the final of Junior Eurovision Éire this evening, with the winner going on the the Europe-wide competition in Georgia.

Sinéad will be singing a song as Gaeilge – which she wrote with her father Bryan Carr – entitled ‘Cén Fath?’, written in memory of her late uncles Neilus and Mícheál.

Sinéad says, while she’s conscious millions are following the competition across Europe, she’s relishing the opportunity to perform in the final:

The final of Junior Eurovision Éire goes out tonight on TG4.