A young Kerry man believes driver education should be part of the school curriculum.

Twenty-year-old Leigh Fitzell from Ballyconroy, Lisselton, who’s a member of People Before Profit, says learner drivers are being punished with penalties instead of being educated.

He feels it’s getting tougher every day on learner drivers, with penalty points and a fine for driving without a full licence holder.

He says the only way forward is education from a younger age: