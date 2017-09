There’s a status yellow wind warning in place today for Kerry and a number of other counties.

Met Eireann is forecasting southwest to west winds to increase to average speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this afternoon in coastal counties of the southwest and south.

The severe winds will become northwesterly later this evening or early tonight.

The warning, for Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford, is in place from 2pm to midnight tonight.