Snow and ice has affected parts of the country overnight.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann is in place until midday.

Bus Eireann says due to the weather school buses in the rathmore area will not be operating this morning nor will the school bus service from Kilsarcon currow, to John Richards cross to Castleisland post primary school.

Snow is being reported on the Conor Pass.

Accumulations of up to 3 centimetres are expected in the north and west.