Yellow weather warning in effect as flooding and high winds hit Kerry

updated: 8am

A status yellow weather warning is in effect for Kerry this morning as high winds the county.

Flooding is also impacting a number of areas along with debris on many of the county’s main routes.

According to Met Éireann the wind warning, in effect for Munster will bring winds with gusts of up to 110km this morning.

The west to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km and a risk of coastal flooding.

This morning’s high tides has already brought flooding to some areas.

The N71 between Bell Height and suspension bridge in Kenmare is flooded and impassable this morning.

There is a local diversion available via the Roughty Road for cars. KCC staff are on site.

At Blennerville with high waves have been reported over the bridge with flooding across the road into Tralee.

Flooding has also been reported near Listowel and in Duagh and on the bog road in Ballyheigue.

Flying debris has also made road conditions very dangerous with branches down on many routes.

Kerry County Council is advising all motorists and road users to take extreme caution this morning as the warning is in effect until 1 o’clock.