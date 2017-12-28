Yellow Alert snow and ice warning for Kerry in place until 2pm today

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert snow and ice warning for Kerry which is in place until 2pm today.

Snow will fall intermittently for a time today but will turn to rain or clear in the afternoon.

Motorists are being warned to watch out for patchy accumulations of snow on roads.

Gardai throughout Kerry and Kerry County Council are advising caution on all roads.

Kerry Airport says all flights are currently operating to schedule. Some delays had occured yesterday due to snow at UK airports.

The AA’s Barry Aldworth says drivers should check local weather reports and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip: