WRC outlines workers’ entitlements for St Patrick’s Day on a Saturday

Questions have arisen surrounding St Patrick’s Day and workers’ entitlements as the public holiday this year falls on a Saturday.

Responding to questions from workers in Kerry, according to the Workplace Relations Commission, if a business is open on Saturday and an employee works, they are entitled to paid time off or an additional day’s pay.

If the business is closed on the public holiday – in this case Saturday – they are entitled to one-fifth of their normal weekly wage extra – which amounts to a day for the most part.

Some businesses may opt to give a paid day off on the Monday in lieu or pay double time to those working Saturday.

Entitlements may vary dependent on full-time status, work pattern and agreed rates.