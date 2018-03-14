WRC outlines workers’ entitlements for St Patrick’s Day on a Saturday

Dingle Fife and Drum Band marching on St Patrick's Day. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty

Questions have arisen surrounding St Patrick’s Day and workers’ entitlements as the public holiday this year falls on a Saturday.

Responding to questions from workers in Kerry, according to the Workplace Relations Commission, if a business is open on Saturday and an employee works, they are entitled to paid time off or an additional day’s pay.

If the business is closed on the public holiday – in this case Saturday – they are entitled to one-fifth of their normal weekly wage extra – which amounts to a day for the most part.

Some businesses may opt to give a paid day off on the Monday in lieu or pay double time to those working Saturday.

Entitlements may vary dependent on full-time status, work pattern and agreed rates.

