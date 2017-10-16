Worst storm in 50 years hitting Kerry this morning as Hurricane Ophelia makes landfall

The worst storm in 50 years is hitting Kerry this morning.

Met Éireann has issued a status RED weather warning as Storm Ophelia makes landfall.

The RED weather warning is in place until 3am tomorrow morning and an Orange rainfall warning is in place until 9pm tonight.

People in Kerry are being urged to stay indoors from 9am, before the storm moves inland and affects all counties across Ireland throughout the rest of the day.

Kerry County Council says people should make appropriate arrangements with an expectation that electricity outages could last a number of days.

Kerry County Council Civic Amenity Sites operated by Kerry County Council will be closed today – and there will be no refuse collection in Killarney town.

KWD Recycling say refuse services in Kerry have been suspended for today, and Higgins Waste and Recycling Service have cancelled all commercial and domestic collections and skips today, and their recycling centre in the Kerries will be closed today.

Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell is advising people not to make non-essential journeys.

The Coast Guard has advised people to stay away from the shoreline due to swells of up to 40 feet.

Kerry County Council is asking people to pay attention to local media, to stay tuned to Radio Kerry for updates and alerts and to follow Kerry County Councils social media accounts for updates.