Are you worried about someone’s alcohol consumption?
Kerry man picks up €48,000 at Lotto HQ
A lucky lotto player in Kerry has collected almost €48,000 from National Lottery headquarters today. The man won the prize after he matched five numbers...
Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off a piece of another man’s ear
A Tralee man has received a prison sentence for biting off a piece of another man's ear. 30-year-old Jaime Kelliher of 10 Manor Park, Tralee,...
North Kerry Way trail blocked at Banna
Kerry County Council is to remove a concrete obstruction to the North Kerry way near Banna. The block was placed on a roadway at Carrahane...
In Business – July 19th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Tracey Donnery of Skillnet Ireland about the Women ReBOOT programme. Paul Ruane, MD of Midpoint Creative spoke about...