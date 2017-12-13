World waits as Kerry set to take centre stage in Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

The wait for Star Wars fans around the world is nearly over as Kerry takes centre stage in Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi.

Some of the first to see it in Kerry will attend a midnight screening at Tralee Omniplex while Dingle’s Phoenix Cinema hosts a special 4pm red carpet screening tomorrow as part of Féile Star Wars.

The actions returns to Ahch-To on Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhíchíl) where we left the action in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Filming for The Last Jedi took place west of Dingle at Ceann Sibéal in the summer of 2016 where a huge set was constructed comprising beehive huts to resemble action on the Skelligs.

Mark Hamill, returning in the legendary role of Luke Skywalker joined Adam Driver, aka Kylo Ren, and Daisy Ridley as Rey in filming what sources described as ‘pivotal fight scenes’ at Ceann Sibéal with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

The eagerly awaited on-screen action opens on Ahch-To on the Skelligs where closing scenes for The Force Awakens were captured in 2015.

South and West Kerry are expected to feature heavily including footage of the Skelligs, the Blaskets, Ceann Sibéal, Commenoule and Dún Chaoin.

Preliminary screenings in LA at the weekend described The Last Jedi as the best Star Wars since the legendary Empire Strikes Back.

The film opens across Ireland tomorrow.