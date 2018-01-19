The World Renowned musical ‘My Fair Lady’ is coming to Siamsa Tire from the 24th to the 27th January in the form of a Mount Hawk School Musical. Tickets and information are available from the Siamsa Tire Box office.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Review of UHK scans now three-quarters complete, with nine delayed diagnoses
The review of scans at University Hospital Kerry is now three-quarters complete, and nine patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnoses. A full...
Colm Cooper named Kerry Person of the Year by Kerry Association in Dublin
Former Kerry footballer Colm Cooper has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2018 by the Kerry Association in Dublin. The announcement...
Up to 200 farmers attend South Kerry meeting on TB outbreak
Up to 200 farmers attended a meeting today at Caherciveen Community Centre focused on a TB outbreak in the area. The meeting was organised by...
That’s Jazz – January 17th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_18_jazz.mp3
Rathmore’s Marian Players – January 17th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guests on In Conversation this week are members of Rathmore’s Marian Players. The group, who stage an annual pantomime in Rathmore, raised over €262,000 for the Kerry Parents and...
Dáil debate on repealing the 8th Amendment – January 18th, 2018
We hear from the debate and discussion on the 8th Amendment in the Dáil including Health Minister Simon Harris, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae...