World Rally Championship Set for Two New Events

Japan and Chile are set to be added to the calendar for the 2019 World Rally Championship.

Chile’s chances of joining the calendar were boosted in April after it hosted a candidate event for the WRC.

Autosport.com have reported that the WRC has previously said the calendar will expand from 13 to 14 rounds next year, but Japan’s return for the first time since 2010 will force out a European rally, which sources have predicted will be the Tour of Corsica.





Tour of Corsica organisers declined to comment when contacted by Autosport.

It’s been a successful few years for the WRC with Rally Turkey returning this year and the Safari expected back in 2020, WRC will introduce four new events in just three seasons.

The official announcement of the 2019 will be made by the WRC in August