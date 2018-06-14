World Cup 2018: Fever Pitch or is the Feeling Flat? – June 14th, 2018

By
Admin
-

The tournament in Russia got under way today and Jerry asked three soccer fans, Michael Fox O’Connor, Marian O’Flaherty and Padraig Harnett about whether they feel excited even though Ireland is not involved. James Kenny also got people’s views in Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR