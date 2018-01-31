World Cancer Day, Recovery Haven Kerry will host an open morning in Tralee this Saturday

To mark World Cancer Day, Recovery Haven Kerry will host an open morning at it’s house at 5 Haig’s Terrace, Tralee this Saturday, February 3rd, from 11-1pm to showcase the range of free services it offers to those affected by cancer. All are welcome.

